Khomeni House Museum torched

The Iranian regime is one of the world’s most truly evil, yet it is treated with kid gloves. Most recently, this November 16 Reuters story caught my attention. Michael Holden reports from London:

Iran’s intelligence services have made at least 10 attempts to kidnap or even kill British nationals or individuals based in the United Kingdom regarded by Tehran as a threat, the head of Britain’s domestic spy agency said on Wednesday. Ken McCallum, Director General of the Security Service known as MI5, said while Tehran was using violence to silence critics at home, its “aggressive intelligence services” were also projecting a threat to Britain directly.

What is to be done? Probably something more than this: “Last week, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he had summoned Tehran’s most senior diplomat over alleged threats by Iranian security forces to journalists in Britain.”

We can only salute the brave protesters who have taken to the streets in Iran since “the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of the morality police,” as Reuters drily puts it.

Protesters were at work again yesterday. The video below depicts the torching of the “Khomeini House Museum, once the home of the Islamic Republic’s founder and first Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini,” according to the related Jerusalem Post story. The museum was set on fire by protesters last night per the video shared by Iran International. Responding to the video on Twitter, one cynical observer commented: “I wonder what sort of merch they sold in the gift shop….” The Jerusalem Post adds: “Shortly after the arson attack against the site, according to a video originally published by 1500 Tasvir, protesters set fire to the Shia Seminary of Qom” (video is embedded in the linked story).