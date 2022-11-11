Unquiet flows the Don

I’m not sure what President Trump is thinking with his latest salvo, this one against Glenn Younkin. Youngkin is of course another recently elected and appealing Republican governor.
This is what I’m thinking. It’s more or less the same thing I was thinking when he held his rally and watched ensuing events at his leisure on January 6. He doesn’t have any family, friends, or worthy advisers whom he listens to. I can’t believe anyone in that category would counsel him to stay on the destructive (and self-destructive) path that he is on.
Trump now attacking Glenn Youngkin .. pic.twitter.com/eEEPcAMplX
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 11, 2022
