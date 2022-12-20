Judges Demand Voter Fraud

In 2018, North Carolina’s legislature passed a law to require voter ID in elections. Left-wing activists challenged the statute, which has overwhelming public support, and last Friday, a lame-duck North Carolina Supreme Court struck down the law. At the same time, in a separate case, the Court invalidated the Republican legislature’s redistricting plan. For now, let’s focus on voter ID:

Both rulings were 4-3 decisions, purely along party lines with all the court’s Democrats in the majority and all the Republicans dissenting.

In the voter ID ruling, the Democratic justices noted that Republicans had rushed to pass the law during a lame-duck session, after Democrats had taken away some of their power in the 2018 midterms. In a press release Friday, House Speaker Tim Moore said now it’s the Supreme Court doing the same thing, with the parties reversed.

The 4-3 majority on the North Carolina Supreme Court expedited hearing of these cases so they could be decided by Democrats. As of January, the Court will have a 5-2 Republican majority.

Why would a voter ID requirement, which polls indicate is supported by around 70% of Americans, including large majorities of minorities, be illegal?

[Justice] Earls wrote that “even though the General Assembly had reason to know that African-American voters would be disproportionately affected by (the law), it still chose to pass a law that required the specific IDs African-American voters disproportionately lack.” A dissent from the court’s Republican justices, however, argues that “there is no evidence that (the law) was passed with race in mind, let alone a racially discriminatory intent.”

Basically, it is an article of faith among Democrats that if you try to prevent voter fraud, you are discriminating against African-Americans. Liberals apparently believe that blacks commit a lot of voter fraud. I don’t know about that, but evidently a lot of Democrats do commit voter fraud, or else why would Democratic politicians and judges be so viciously hostile to any effort to promote ballot integrity?

This story will have a happy ending, courtesy of voters who want honest elections:

The rulings came at the last minute for the voting rights activists who won the cases, since in January the court will switch to a Republican majority. GOP judges swept all of this year’s statewide midterm elections.

And:

Republicans, who hold a majority in both houses of the state legislature, vowed to pass another — perhaps even stricter — voter ID law in response to the court’s ruling.

Let’s hope they follow through.