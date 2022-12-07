Time for an Artificial Intelligence Press Secretary?

There’s been a lot of news in the last few weeks about how artificial intelligence bots are on the cusp of being able to write prose, poetry, and music as well as or better than humans. Color me skeptical—art is not chess—but there’s one instance I can think of where even a primitive AI system would be better than the current human being attempting the job: President Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Paul-Sartre (as I like to call her). Check out this total brain freeze:
