Talk about Gaslighting!

The Biden Administration has beat a hasty retreat from the trial balloon of banning natural gas stoves and other appliances, but this is likely only because they got caught before the bureaucratic rule-making machinery of the administrative state could make it fait accompli and provide cover for Democratic politicians. You know in your bones the authoritarian climatistas are determined to ban all natural gas use that they can. As Jim Geraghty pointed out at National Review, “When a member of a federal commission says ‘any option is on the table’ and ‘products that can’t be made safe can be banned,’ you cannot say that ‘fears of a ban are unfounded.'”

I’m so old I can remember back in the 1980s when the air quality regulators in Los Angeles wanted to ban backyard charcoal barbecues and fast-food drive-through windows even though they had barely negligible air pollution impacts even with the most generous computer “models” of pollution attribution. All it took was a few “Use a Barbecue, Go to Jail” bumper stickers in the LA basin to make the politicians run for cover and relent.

Nonetheless, the left is mounting the ramparts behind this silly idea. Let’s start with the Washington Post:

Not to be left out of the fun, Axios:

Gee whiz, why might the GOP see a “culture war” angle to this story? Maybe things like this report from Physicians for Social Responsibility (which began life as an anti-nuclear weapons group, but needed a new cause once the nuclear arms race of the Cold War ended):

And then there’s the twits on Twitter:

Incidentally, most of the country uses electric stoves and such, so what’s the big deal:

I guess we’ll need to fight back with our memes:

And finally. . .