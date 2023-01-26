Posted on January 26, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Liberals Are the Worst

Everyone of a certain age can remember the cliche from the 1960s that “some of my best friends are black.” According to this Pew data, the people this statement is least likely to describe are liberals.

This may help explain this:

Responses