The Daily Chart: The Suicide of Academic History

We’re reported before on the decline of academic history departments, with majors, student course enrollment, and the number of history professorships all plummeting over the last 15 years. The charts below, brought to my attention by John Sailer at the National Association of Scholars, shows the changing emphasis in the field. Pretty easy to spot what is trendy—and almost certainly ideological in most cases.

