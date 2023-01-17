Thought for the Day: Paul Johnson on Trump

A reader brings to my attention what Paul Johnson had to say about Trump back in April, 2016:

America has been a land of unrestricted comment on anything–until recently. Now the U.S. has been inundated with PC inquisitors, and PC poison is spreading worldwide in the Anglo zone.

For these reasons it’s good news that Donald Trump is doing so well in the American political primaries. He is vulgar, abusive, nasty, rude, boorish and outrageous. He is also saying what he thinks and, more important, teaching Americans how to think for themselves again.

No one could be a bigger contrast to the spineless, pusillanimous and underdeserving Barack Obama, who has never done a thing for himself and is entirely the creation of reverse discrimination. The fact that he was elected President–not once, but twice–shows how deep-set the rot is and how far along the road to national impotence the country has traveled. . .

None of the Republican candidates trailing Trump has the character to reverse this deplorable declension. . . Trump is a man of excess–and today a man of excess is what’s needed.