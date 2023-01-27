Trouble in mind

Adam Schiff calls it “troubling news” that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has thwarted his selection to serve on the House Intelligence Committee. That is about as reliable as Schiff’s statements in support of the Russia hoax and all the rest. Indeed, he doesn’t mention McCarthy’s stated reason for removing him from the committee. The Schiff version is — what else? — a lie.

The competition is intense, but Schiff must be one of the most loathsome Democrats in Congress. It is somehow fitting that Schiff has taken to TikTok to express his disappointment and solicit for money to support his climb up the greasy pole of American politics. TikTok’s Chinese masters must be laughing their heads off as they wait for Eric Swalwell to check in.