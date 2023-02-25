A January 6 Narrative? We Can’t Have That!

Via John Nolte, I learn that a group of left-wing media companies now wants access to the January 6 tapes that Kevin McCarthy has given to Tucker Carlson:

A group of media organizations, including CBS News, is demanding access to a tranche of surveillance and police videos from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol that U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy provided to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. In a letter to congressional leadership Friday, the media companies argue the footage McCarthy allowed Carlson and Fox News to access should be made available to other media groups. The letter was sent on behalf of CBS News, CNN, Politico, ProPublica ABC, Axios, Advance, Scripps, the Los Angeles Times, and Gannett.

Where have they been for the last two years? Why haven’t they wanted to see the footage until now? To date, apparently, they have been happy with the isolated clips and spin provided by Nancy Pelosi. This is the hilarious part:

“Without full public access to the complete historical record, there is concern that an ideologically-based narrative of an already polarizing event will take hold in the public consciousness…

But wait! Until now, we haven’t had “full public access to the complete historical record,” because Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t permit it. An “ideologically-based narrative” of the “polarizing event” has been propagated–by Pelosi and her Democrats–and has “take[n] hold in the public consciousness.” It has taken hold largely because it was eagerly adopted by the very news organizations who now, belatedly, are demanding “full public access.” You can’t make this stuff up.

…with destabilizing risks to the legitimacy of Congress, the Capitol Police, and the various federal investigations and prosecutions of January 6 crimes,” wrote attorney Charles Tobin.

This is a stunning admission. The news organizations are saying that if more January 6 footage is released, it “risks…the legitimacy of…the various federal investigations and prosecutions of January 6 crimes.” Gosh, why might that be?

The left-wing organizations imply that they want access to the footage so that they can counter any evidence that Fox News might produce that casts doubt on the Democratic Party’s narrative. I guess you could say that is a good thing. Now that Pelosi’s boycott of video information has been broken, news organizations will compete to inform the public about what really happened. The consequences of that competition, compared to where we have been for the last two years, can only be good.