Posted on February 18, 2023 by Scott Johnson in 2016 Election, Media, Russia hoax

A Twitter Files footnote (10)

With a little help from Andrew McCarthy I wrote about former New York Times investigative reporter Jeff Gerth’s four-part Columbia Journalism Review retrospective on the bigfoot media’s promotion of the Russia hoax in “The deep meaning of ‘no comment.'” Aaron Maté took up Gerth’s series in the February 15 RCP column “Unchastened by Russiagate, the NY Times Doubles Down in Its Special Counsel Coverage.” Now Maté has interviewed Gerth in a podcast he has posted here on his Substack site. I have embedded the SoundCloud version below. Set the truth free!

