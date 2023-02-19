Al Gore’s Broken Record of Hypocrisy

Al Gore’s hypocrisy is well known: consuming ten times the average household’s electricity in his Tennessee mansion, buying a beachfront mansion in California while warning of sea level rise, flying in private jets while hectoring us about our carbon footprint, etc.

Turns out Gore’s investment fund, Generation Investment Management, dedicated to “sustainable” investing (ESG before it was the cool term) is in on the con, too. Bloomberg reports:

Espousing a mantra of “sustainable capitalism,” Generation says it aims to invest in businesses that support “an equitable, healthy and safe society” and minimize their contribution to global warming. Over time, it became one of the largest such firms, managing a peak $39 billion in 2021 before assets dropped to $30 billion last year. . . Its biggest fund slumped 28%—similar to competing funds—as markets reeled from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, supply chain shocks and inflation. . . There’s another, potentially more consequential issue: Despite Generation’s focus on environmental, social and governance—or ESG—factors, companies that make up almost half the holdings of its largest, $26.4 billion fund have increased their planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in recent years.

Oops.

Bloomberg sensibly asks: