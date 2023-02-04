Bill Maher Crushes It Again

There is something drastically wrong when the most prominent voice in popular culture on behalf of common sense about our runaway wokery is Bill Maher. And yet he keeps killing it, once again on last night’s broadcast ratifying what we’ve reported here several times—that today’s woke climate and cancel culture resembles nothing so much as Mao’s infamous (and murderous) “Cultural Revolution.” Chinese liberals (in the old and correct sense of the term) have been pointing this out for a while now, in amazement that this can be happening in America, and, to the incredulity of the New York Times, embracing Donald Trump.

Anyway, here’s Maher from last night, with the usual language warnings: