Prediction vs. Measurement

Every day, the agenda-driven press cranks out hundreds of articles about our rapidly warming planet. But is the Earth, in fact, warming rapidly? Or warming at all?

At Watts Up With That, Christopher Monckton points out that the facts don’t support the hype:

There has been no trend in the UAH global mean lower-troposphere temperature anomalies since September 2014: 8 years 5 months and counting.

As always, the New Pause is not a prediction: it is a measurement.

An obvious but critical point. It is deeply ironic that the propagation of one wrong prediction after another is glorified as “science,” while those who point out objective and verifiable facts are demonized as “deniers.”