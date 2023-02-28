The Daily Chart: About Those Train Wrecks

So Transportation Secretary Pee-Wee Herman is blaming the Trump Administration for the East Palestine train derailment, claiming it is the fault of “de-regulation.” Economist David Henderson points out that railroad deregulation occurred under Jimmy Carter. Oh, and by the way, here’s the time-series data on railroad accidents:
Turns out Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler agrees:
So far, Trump’s rollback of regulations can’t be blamed for Ohio train wreck
From our analysis, none of the regulatory changes made during the Trump administration at this point can be cited as contributing to the accident.
