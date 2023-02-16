Posted on February 16, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: America to News Media—Drop Dead

Recently the Washington Post openly declared that they no longer feel the need even to pretend at being objective, so we might actually get some honest left-wing coverage from them henceforth. Don’t think the American people haven’t noticed how much the mainstream media stinks, as this Axios chart shows:

I believe those numbers are below used-car salesmen.

