As pollution has declined worldwide and damage from extreme weather events has grown less and less, the environmental movement has become ever more shrill and demanding. It has become obvious that catastrophic anthropogenic global warming is no longer a scientific hypothesis–it failed, in that regard–but rather is an unhinged pseudo-justification for every left-wing policy prescription.

At the Spectator Australia, Alan Moran documents the fact that the Earth is getting along swimmingly, notwithstanding howls of anguish–or rather, demands for power–from the enviro Left. His focus is mostly on Australia, although the same conclusions obtain globally.

While the Earth is (happily) warmer today than during the Little Ice Age, temperatures in recent years have actually been flat or declining. This chart is global, based on satellite measurements:

When enviros talk about global warming and Australia, they generally wring their hands over the Great Barrier Reef. But in fact, “the coral coverage over the GBR is presently at record levels.”

Liberals tell us the Earth is suffering a “climate emergency.” But if it is an emergency, shouldn’t it actually be hurting people? These data are global, from the International Disaster Database:

Currently, many Western countries (but not China, Russia or India) are impoverishing themselves by making war on affordable, reliable energy. Maybe someday voters will understand that impoverishment is not unfortunate collateral damage from saving the planet, but, rather, is the desired objective, along with unfettered government domination.

The Earth is in great shape, but our politics are demented.