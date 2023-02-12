Why Do Liberals Hate Children?

The last few years have been brutal for young people. Schools closed and activities shut down because of covid, widely available fentanyl due largely to our open southern border, constant racial attacks, especially on white kids, bizarre gender confusion, and hysteria over global warming have had devastating effects. No wonder suicide, depression and overdose deaths are spiking.

Drug overdose deaths among those aged 10 to 19 more than doubled between 2019 and 2021:

Median monthly overdose deaths among persons aged 10–19 years (adolescents) increased 109% from July–December 2019 to July–December 2021; deaths involving illicitly manufactured fentanyls (IMFs) increased 182%.

Suicide attempts among children and adolescents are up by nearly 40 percent:

Compared to other age groups, children and adolescents had seven times the rate of increase in suicide ideation (21% vs. 3%) and six times the rate of increase in suicide attempts (26% vs. an average of 4%) from 2020 to 2021. In addition, they were the only age group that showed a rise in suicide attempts from 2019 to 2020, with a cumulative jump of 39% from 2019 to 2021, compared to a 2% increase among those aged 18-25 and 3% increase among those aged 26 and older.

Girls are much more likely to attempt suicide than boys, and whites and Asian kids are disproportionately likely to try to kill themselves:

The liberal policies of recent years have have had a horrific impact on most Americans, but young people have been hit hardest.