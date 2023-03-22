Loose Ends (215)

• Let’s start with the Feel Good Story of the Day: Los Angeles teachers are about to go on strike (I know—how could you ever tell?), but many support staff have jumped the gun and already walked off the job, causing classes for half a million students to be canceled yesterday. Parents should heave a sigh of relief if a strike shuts down LA schools for good, though that is probably too much to hope for.

• Earth to Stanford: Even Whoopi Goldberg thinks your students are a bunch of dumb snowflakes poorly served by Stanford instruction:

“Maybe all the snowflakes in the world need to get over the fact that people are going to disagree with them, you see? It’s not just one side or the other. Everybody has to understand this is how we live. We don’t all agree. We do disagree, and it’s your right to stand up and say, ‘Hey, I don’t agree’ and… either leave or let somebody else tell you what the issue is, but we don’t show our kids that. We show them the nasty part now.”

I’ll be willing to grant Whoopi a commuted sentence for her own part in promoting the “nasty” side of political discourse just this once, because when Stanford loses Whoopi. . .

Meanwhile, I have discovered where the Stanford protests are planned:

• Wait—you mean Trump wasn’t arrested yesterday? I was promised a frogmarch in handcuffs. You means these photos are fake news:

Just shows you can’t trust the media. Meanwhile, what’s up with this whole line of Biden pics debarking from AF1? I can’t seem to find the story behind it, but the memeosphere is in high gear:

• Happy 92nd birthday to William Shatner. That is all.

• Finally—I’m actually away on a ski trip all this week, but managed to find a run complete with content moderation (hat tip: Janna Blanter):