The Daily Chart: Don’t Date Liberal Women

Today is apparently International Women’s Day, though how do we know this since we don’t know what a woman is any more? In any case, here’s some News You Can Use: This chart from the incomparable Zach Goldberg ratifies with data what any sentient modern male knows from bad experience:
The supplementary hypothesis is that there is an inverse correlation between attractiveness and reports of sexual harassment.
