Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll knows WHY LOSIN’ LOSER LORI LIGHTFOOT LOST. She writes:

Well, we won’t have Losin’ Loser Lori Lightfoot to kick around anymore. Losin’ Lori LOST! If she had unfortunately taken a tumble and broken a hip when she was dancin’ in the street in a carefree celebration of her unmatched record on crime, she could have checked every single box in the Entitlement Olympics – disabled lesbian black woman!

Alas, she only hit the Oppressed Trifecta. Poor bitter Hillary had only the “woman” thing to fall back on. Well, that and hatin’ on OTHER wimmin – the deplorable kind who let their husbands tell them who to vote for. Sad. Hey, ladies, that’s why I voted for DJT in 2016…my husband MADE me. How ‘bout YOU? Here’s the God’s truth: If Hillary had not married William Jefferson Clinton, we wouldn’t even know her name. Even though Sir Edmund Hillary was named after her. Or something like that. She is a mendacious mediocrity.

When Losin’ Lori was assigning blame for her ignominious defeat, she only mentioned The Daily Double: black woman! She couldn’t get a break from the racist, sexist electorate because she is a black woman. I guess she thought the whole Lesbian thing was not a liability. So we phobiacs must be making great strides with our “homophobia.”

As we survey the burned and looted landscape of ruined Blue Cities, we note that mayors in New Orleans (Latoya Cantrell), Los Angeles (Karen Bass), San Francisco (London Breed), and former Atlanta mayor (Keisha Lance Bottoms) are all black women! What WERE the chances that a demographic roughly 6 percent of the population would do so well? And yet, according to Losin’ Lori, black women are at a severe disadvantage. Am-i-rite, Oprah? Whaddya say, Meghan? Can I get an “Amen,” Kamala? (You who cried “racism” when you couldn’t even get 4 percent of the votes from DEMOCRATS in the primary).

Isn’t it sad and yet funny how whenever a woman or a person of color loses a reelection, they always forget that it took at least a few congenitally racist white folks and toxic males to elect them in the first place? Chicago has a large black population, but it still took quite a few white liberals to put Lightfoot in office.

Lori Lightfoot is a classless, crude woman who has bragged that her Biggus Dickus is the most impressive one in the room (D batteries not included). Yet she claims to be shocked and even offended that crime is of concern to her racist constituents. When there were merely 2,278 homicides and 9,000 people shot from her coronation through January 2023, how could you possibly blame the person running the city? Obviously, it is the sole fault of neighboring states that have lax gun control laws. Lori said so.

NINE THOUSAND people shot?!! Wrap your head around that! I grew up in a town of about 6,000. I’m trying to imagine my psyche if every single person – babies, grandmas, doctors, farmers — plus all of the smaller villages around Alexandria, totaling 9,000, had been shot! Not all killed, but all shot. That’s a staggering number, certainly tantamount to combat numbers.

In triple that time period – from 2010 to today – my small gated community of about 2,000 homes, and in a state with Constitutional AND Open Carry – we have had…let me add all the numbers, six, carry the one…ZERO homicides and NO shootings. This despite being armed to the teeth (including dentures and implants). No, nada, bupkiss, zilch shootings.

And I estimate that except for the wussy snowbird Canadians, each home has no fewer than four weapons and some have several times that. (Not us, of course. Ours were lost in that tragic boating accident…) Short guns, long guns, pistols, rifles, shotguns, AK47s, ARs, .22s, BB guns — yet not even ONE neighbor has been murdered by a rival gang of Geezer-Americans that wanted to steal his Viagra sales territory. Or, failing that, just his Viagra.

Oh, one further point. I guaran-dam-tee that IF any neighbors whom I know shot at someone in particular, they would have hit him and only him. No spraying bullets around killing little girls trying to do their homework at the kitchen table half a mile away. But then the target shooters I know don’t hold their weapons sideways trying to look cool.

See, here’s the thing. Racist leftists will say right outloud that we need “equity” in crime VICTIMS! This has been going on for a long time. Way back in the ’90’s there was a wretched double murder in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. An elderly Jewish couple had been robbed and murdered by workmen they had hired. With great sympathy, a diversity drone writer for the St. Paul paper had a tearjerking story about the DIFFERENCE between the broken whiskey bottles and used condoms gracing the criminals’ neighborhood – and the lovely well-kept lawns and homes in Highland Park. It just wasn’t FAIR, you see, that the white victims got to live so well. Yes, THAT was the takeaway lesson.

It was one of many times I came close to losing my mind, but we settled for canceling the paper instead. Did the Highland Park Jews and Catholics in the nice houses go INTO the black neighborhood the criminals came from and strew garbage around? Of course not. That was done by the denizens of that neighborhood. But, somehow, it was the FAULT of the murdered seniors that they had a well-manicured lawn and didn’t just throw their empty Mogen David bottles on the sidewalk. Such white privilege! Why, it’s only fair that innocent, taxpaying seniors get murdered just as often as the braindead gangstas and drug-dealers with “Thug Life” tattooed on their stomachs. Nobody has a “right” to safety, you guys! Safety is racist.

In 1995, Minneapolis earned the national nickname “Murderapolis” when it broke the three-digit barrier in murders, topping 105. And the paper ran pictures of all the dead people, which probably did not have the effect they had hoped for. Because there it was in stark black and white: IF you were not a woman whose partner beat up on you, or you were not a young black male age 15-25, you were safe as houses.

Except for a handful of domestic violence cases, and one suburban home invasion in which a black yute killed the white residents and then helped himself to a snack, every victim pictured was a young black man. And the killers? Not the cops. Not roving gangs of white supremacists. Other young black men. What has changed in nearly 30 years?

Circling back to Losin’ Lori’s Chicago, we note that car thefts are also up 151 percent on her watch. A great comedienne, Rita Rudner, who broke into comedy in New York pre-Giuliani, said she woke up every morning and said gratefully, “Well, at least I wasn’t slain.” Apparently just not being murdered – yet — was not enough of a reason to reelect Ms. Lightfoot. I’m sure she’ll find a comfy and lucrative home on The View, if she could gain just 50-75 more pounds. She’s a Democrat – she’ll land on her feet.