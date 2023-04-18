Latest Stunt of the Krazy Klimate Klowns

As you know, the eco-fascist wing of the climate campaign has been blocking roadways, defacing artwork and gluing themselves to museum walls and exhibits, and otherwise being a “performative” nuisance. I fully suspect they will begin sabotage of pipelines, gas stations, electrical substations (if they haven’t already in several instances in the U.S.). But for now, the new frontier for Klimate Klown exhibitionism is . . . snooker tournaments:

🧡 CAN YOU BLAME THEM FOR TRYING? 💀 We know new oil and gas will kill millions, but the UK government is licensing 100+ new fossil fuel projects. 🦺 Why would ordinary people not try everything in their power to stop that?#SnookerWorldChampionship #JustStopOil #TheBigOne #UK pic.twitter.com/OaXWjawzrj — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) April 17, 2023

I say let them try this at a table in a working pub in England, and see how fast they learn about alternative uses for pool cues and billiard balls.

JOHN adds: This is like anti-fur protesters who accost middle-aged ladies wearing fur coats. I have always wondered why the animal activists don’t go to a biker bar and protest the bikers’ wearing leather. I guess the question answers itself. Same, now, with today’s greenies.