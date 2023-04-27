Posted on April 27, 2023 by Elizabeth Stauffer in Culture wars, inclusion

Steven Crowder Deserves Cancellation for Despicable Take on Down Syndrome Barbie

In collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society, toy manufacturing company Mattel added a Down Syndrome Barbie to their product line on Tuesday. Typically, I turn off when I hear the word “inclusion,” but in this case, I think Mattel has done a very caring and lovely thing.

Citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Associated Press reported that Down syndrome “is the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed in the U.S. today. About 6,000 babies are born across the country each year with Down syndrome, the CDC said.”

Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said in a statement: “We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion.”

NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard issued a statement that said, “This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation.”

Conservative political commentator and comedian Steven Crowder sees the situation a little bit differently. His reaction to Mattel’s Down syndrome Barbie is cruel, despicable, and insulting.

In a Tuesday Twitter post, Crowder played a video from an Inside Edition report on the doll. As a Mattel official discusses the new addition to their product line, Crowder is heard laughing and making derisive remarks in the background. Frankly, it’s hard to believe he thought this was a good idea.

Twitter users, absolutely horrified by Crowder’s heartless behavior, quickly delivered the smackdown he so richly deserved.

Looks like Crowder’s gotten a little too carried away with his recent success.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses