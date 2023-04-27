Steven Crowder Deserves Cancellation for Despicable Take on Down Syndrome Barbie

In collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society, toy manufacturing company Mattel added a Down Syndrome Barbie to their product line on Tuesday. Typically, I turn off when I hear the word “inclusion,” but in this case, I think Mattel has done a very caring and lovely thing.

Citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Associated Press reported that Down syndrome “is the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed in the U.S. today. About 6,000 babies are born across the country each year with Down syndrome, the CDC said.”

Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said in a statement: “We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion.”

NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard issued a statement that said, “This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation.”

The first Barbie doll with Down syndrome has been unveiled. The release of the new design "continues to expand on inclusion in doll play," says Lisa McKnight, the global head of Barbie and Dolls for toy maker Mattel. pic.twitter.com/9KsNXlBfmD — The Associated Press (@AP) April 25, 2023

Conservative political commentator and comedian Steven Crowder sees the situation a little bit differently. His reaction to Mattel’s Down syndrome Barbie is cruel, despicable, and insulting.

In a Tuesday Twitter post, Crowder played a video from an Inside Edition report on the doll. As a Mattel official discusses the new addition to their product line, Crowder is heard laughing and making derisive remarks in the background. Frankly, it’s hard to believe he thought this was a good idea.

Twitter users, absolutely horrified by Crowder’s heartless behavior, quickly delivered the smackdown he so richly deserved.

Honestly few things actually offend me in this world, and I’m fortunate to have three children without such challenges. But this is the most sickened I’ve been by a blowhard commentator in a very, very long time. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 27, 2023

Delete and retreat on this one, Steven. Vile, vile take. https://t.co/qJNbxy6Wzi — Teri (@TeriChristoph) April 27, 2023

Take a trip to see the Wizard Crowder…it’s time to get a heart. — Unlearn16 (@unlearn16tweet) April 26, 2023

Looks like Crowder’s gotten a little too carried away with his recent success.