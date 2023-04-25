The Daily Chart: Authoritarian Democrats

The pop psychology term “projection” gets thrown around promiscuously, and when I hear the left charge that Trump is an “authoritarian,” I recall this survey finding from last year:
Given how Democrats like President Biden think your own children don’t belong to you, imagine what Democrats might do if there wasn’t a Second Amendment.
Chaser: Yes, you may well ask, who are the idiot Republicans who answer Yes to any of these questions, when the right answer is NO. I suggest this survey is an ideal screen for identifying RINOs, who are, alas, not an endangered species.
