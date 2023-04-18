When Will they Come for Waugh?

Since the cancel culture censors have come for Dr. Seuss, Agatha Christie, Roald Dahl, and P.G. Woodhouse (among others), how come they’ve overlooked Evelyn Waugh, for passages like this one—my favorite—in Scoop:

Various courageous Europeans in the seventies of the last century came to Ishmaelia, or near it, furnished with suitable equipment of cuckoo clocks, phonographs, opera hats, draft treaties and flags of the nations which they had been obliged to leave. They came as missionaries, ambassadors, tradesmen, prospectors, natural scientists. None returned. They were eaten, every one of them; some raw, others stewed and seasoned—according to local usage and the calendar (for the better sort of Ishmaelites have been Christian for many centuries and will not publicly eat human flesh, uncooked, in Lent, without special and costly dispensation from their bishop).

Then there’s Richard Grenier’s classic novel from the 1980s, The Marrahesh One-Two. Just check out the beginning of chapter 9: “They’re all faggots. . . I’m not going to argue about it.” That’s about all I can quote here on this family site (and even this quote leaves out a two-word sentence in the ellipsis here), but let’s just say the entire opening paragraph is a two-fer for the identity politics, oppression-Olympics crowd, as it is both “homophobic” and “Islamophobic.”

Actually The Marrakesh One-Two would never be published today in the first place. The link here has a few of the un-PC lines from the book.

Also an occasion to remind ourselves of the ignorance and superficiality of young leftists today: