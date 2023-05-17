104 Minutes of Solid Gold

Well, that might be a slight overstatement. But I guest hosted Dennis Prager’s radio show last Friday, and it was a darn good show if I do say so myself. In the first hour I talked about the implications of the ongoing sorting of America into Red states and Blue states, and about the Left’s effort to build up my own state of Minnesota as a paragon of liberal governance. Economist John Phelan helped me to deconstruct those claims. In the first half of the second hour I interviewed Heather Mac Donald on her new book, When race Trumps Merit. In the second half I welcomed C. J. Box, one of America’s most popular novelists. As usual, I complained about his failure to bring back one of the Joe Pickett series’ most riveting characters, who bears a memorable last name. I spent the third hour with swimmer Riley Gaines, who is leading the effort to defend women’s sports against the infiltration of “trans” men.

All the radio shows are shooting video nowadays. I am on video, and some guests are on video via Skype while others are just on the telephone. I uploaded the video to YouTube, and here it is. I think you will enjoy it: