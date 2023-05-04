How Crazy is San Francisco?

Just when you think San Francisco can’t get any more insane, you come across this 50 seconds of public comment before the SF Board of Supervisors earlier this week:
This is one of the most eloquent and powerful speeches I’ve ever heard. 🥲pic.twitter.com/ANIefLbTui
— Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) May 4, 2023
To be sure, at first it is hard to tell if this is a crazy whacked out lefty, or a “regular” citizen (if such still exist in SF) having an understandable Howard Beale moment at how the city’s government has let the place go to hell. Pretty sure it is the former though.
