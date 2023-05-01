Indiana Councilman Comes Out as Woman of Color

A few years ago, when gender mania was still confined mostly to academia, a college student had a moment of fame when he told his school that he identified as a king, and his pronouns were “Your Royal Highness.” Such mockery is to be encouraged. The idea that a person can “identify” as something other than what he or she is, and demand that others accede to that “identity,” is complete bullshit and deserves nothing but ridicule.

Thus, I applaud Indiana Councilman Ryan Webb. Webb is, to all appearances, a white man. But don’t you dare misgender him! Or rather, her. Because Webb has “come out” as a woman of color:

I assume that Mr. Webb is just pimping the liberals, but the beauty of his “identity” claim is that it really doesn’t matter. Liberals have no intellectual framework within which they can distinguish real from fraudulent claims of gender, racial and sexual orientation identity. “Identity,” in the liberal sense, has become a sort of black box that is inaccessible to anyone except the person–usually an aggrieved liberal, but perhaps not so in the case of Mr. Webb–who lays claim to the identity. Who can deny that Webb is a woman of color and, if he says so, a lesbian? Where is Wittgenstein when we need him?