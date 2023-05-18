No Speeding!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan) are among the world’s most annoying people. They are the ultimate in having one’s cake and eating it too; i.e., abandoning royal duties but insisting on royal status. Unsurprisingly, they are massively unpopular in the U.K.

In their never-ending quest to remain in the public eye, despite the fact that they do nothing noteworthy, they claimed rather hysterically to have been involved in a two-hour “car chase” in midtown Manhattan Tuesday evening, pursued by paparazzi, beginning around 10 p.m. Supposedly this was a dangerous and harrowing experience from which they narrowly escaped. Obviously, they were trying to evoke memories of Harry’s mother’s fatal accident, and the fact that Harry has just been involved in a court proceeding over security in the U.K. is probably not coincidental.

However, the Sussexes’ story was hardly plausible. As one who has spent time in New York in recent months, I can attest that a “car chase” in midtown at more than 10 mph is a fantasy. You can chase faster on foot. Harry and Meghan’s tale has been denounced by many, including their own taxi driver. Douglas Murray in the New York Post:

Every New Yorker knows that any kind of car-chase — let alone a two-hour one — is literally impossible in this city. You can sit in traffic for two hours, sure. But actually racing through the city? Sorry, but no. Every New Yorker can call that out as BS. And now we have the footage to prove it. Video of the exchange shows that the Sussexes were accompanied by the NYPD and that they moved at no speed at all.

Prince Harry hates the press. I can sympathize with that. But when he demanded that the photographers who followed him and Meghan turn over their photos to him, he got a snappy response:

For the first time in a long while, I find myself on the side of the press. Back to serious news in the morning.