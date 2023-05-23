Peter Schweizer speaks of corruption

I wrote to Peter Schweizer to ask him for his comment on the New York Times story by Adam Goldman that I discuss in the adjacent post. Peter points out “a couple of things”:

1. The FBI’s investigation of the Clintons was hamstrung by senior FBI leadership which limited their ability to investigation allegations that went far beyond just what was in my book. As the Wall Street Journal confirmed in October 2016, the FBI had recordings of foreign nationals discussing funneling money to the Clinton Foundation to gain favor with Bill and Hillary.

2. The New York Times has sure changed its perspective: In April 2015 the Times ran a page-one, 4,000-word story on corruption involving the Clinton Foundation. Using my book as a launching pad, the Times confirmed our findings: that foreign nationals were funneling money to the Clintons and getting favorable treatment from Hillary; that the Clintons were actively HIDING foreign donations to the foundation, even though they had signed an agreement with President Obama to disclose all foreign donations. You might want to link to the story. It’s quite good.