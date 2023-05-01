The Daily Chart: Blue States, Red Ink

This space has previously featured measures of the exodus from blue states to red states, and the political and economic consequences of this shift. One good place to track this phenomenon is the American Legislative Exchange Council’s annual Rich States, Poor States report, now in its 16th edition.

The Wall Street Journal adds to the story with a terrific editorial over the weekend, “The Blue State Exodus Accelerates,” adding some pungent lines and a nice visual presentation of the data below:

Florida and other low-tax states lead the country in job growth. Employment grew 4.5% in Florida and 4.3% in Texas over the past year compared to 2.5% in California and 2.2% in Illinois. In March the unemployment rate was 5.4% in New York City metro region, 5% in Los Angeles, 4.5% in Chicago versus 1.9% in Miami.

Guess which states have budget surpluses and which have budget deficits. It isn’t hard.