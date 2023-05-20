The Week in Pictures: F-Men Edition

Forget calling FBI agents “G-men” from now on. They should be henceforth known as “F-men.” You can piece it together if you try. If you had a life raft that could hold only one person and you had an FBI agent and a mainstream media reporter hanging on, why would you pop the life raft instead of saving one of them?
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . . what a fully-armed Israeli soldier looks like:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.