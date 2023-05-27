Posted on May 27, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Senile Liberalism Edition

Come of think of it, Biden, Feinstein, and Fetterman are the perfect exemplars of senescent leftism today, and as such the ideal leaders of today’s Democratic Party. No wonder they’ve become the party of transgenderism, since their socialist wish-fulfillment fantasies aren’t working out very well.

An actual release from the White House.

Another book of blank pages?

Headlines of the week:

Oh great. Now we have to worry about global worming!

Definitely going to drink whisky here.

The next J.S. Abrams reboot/crossover?

Aristotle, rocking his bacon under-tunic.

And finally. . . Tina Turner, RIP:

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses