Posted on June 5, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Joe Biden

#BidenFalls

Having spent the last week reading and writing about Keith Ellison’s memoir of the Chauvin prosecution, I haven’t kept up with the news. Scrolling through Twitter to catch up,
I saw that President Biden had taken a tumble at the Air Force Academy last week. As in the LifeCall commercial, he couldn’t get up either — he needed the assistance of everyone in the vicinity.

He’s mentally infirm. He’s physically infirm. His tumbles give expressive form to the Biden presidency. It’s a bad and dangerous look. He is a fool who is responsible for incalculable damage to the United States. Our enemies can’t believe their good luck. It’s time for him to go.

It’s not funny. He’s not funny.

I found that Twitter gave a rounded and perceptive view of the most recent Biden fall. As I say, it’s not funny!

Twitter added another perspective on the fall.

Someone drew on Hollywood to deepen our understanding of what happened.

Remember: it’s not funny.

