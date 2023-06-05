Having spent the last week reading and writing about Keith Ellison’s memoir of the Chauvin prosecution, I haven’t kept up with the news. Scrolling through Twitter to catch up,
I saw that President Biden had taken a tumble at the Air Force Academy last week. As in the LifeCall commercial, he couldn’t get up either — he needed the assistance of everyone in the vicinity.
He’s mentally infirm. He’s physically infirm. His tumbles give expressive form to the Biden presidency. It’s a bad and dangerous look. He is a fool who is responsible for incalculable damage to the United States. Our enemies can’t believe their good luck. It’s time for him to go.
It’s not funny. He’s not funny.
I found that Twitter gave a rounded and perceptive view of the most recent Biden fall. As I say, it’s not funny!
Update…#BidenFall#BidenFalls#BidenFallsAgain. https://t.co/KpfsJx8NdW pic.twitter.com/B5TQCy6iUK
— Disprin (@DisprinXtra) June 3, 2023
Twitter added another perspective on the fall.
SIR! This is no time to be playing GAMES!!!! #BidenFall pic.twitter.com/w9cJSHaCyR
— That One Guy Who Is Always Right. (@RickLazzarini) June 2, 2023
Someone drew on Hollywood to deepen our understanding of what happened.
I didn't see any Sandbag.
"Don't tell me, there were two sandbags. I went to Annapolis for Christ sake" – Admiral Biden#BidenFall #BidenFalls #BidenFallsAgain #Sandag pic.twitter.com/gGoCmcRHkJ
— Stuplich 🇺🇸 (@Stuplich) June 2, 2023
Remember: it’s not funny.
#Biden #BidenFall
Biden just got his pool uncovered and ready for the season.😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/0q8uXkqcy6
— Craig_ParodyBossDesigns (@boss_parody) June 2, 2023
