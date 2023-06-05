BidenFalls

Having spent the last week reading and writing about Keith Ellison’s memoir of the Chauvin prosecution, I haven’t kept up with the news. Scrolling through Twitter to catch up,

I saw that President Biden had taken a tumble at the Air Force Academy last week. As in the LifeCall commercial, he couldn’t get up either — he needed the assistance of everyone in the vicinity.

He’s mentally infirm. He’s physically infirm. His tumbles give expressive form to the Biden presidency. It’s a bad and dangerous look. He is a fool who is responsible for incalculable damage to the United States. Our enemies can’t believe their good luck. It’s time for him to go.

It’s not funny. He’s not funny.

I found that Twitter gave a rounded and perceptive view of the most recent Biden fall. As I say, it’s not funny!

Twitter added another perspective on the fall.

SIR! This is no time to be playing GAMES!!!! #BidenFall pic.twitter.com/w9cJSHaCyR — That One Guy Who Is Always Right. (@RickLazzarini) June 2, 2023

Someone drew on Hollywood to deepen our understanding of what happened.

Remember: it’s not funny.