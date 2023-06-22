The Daily Chart: Trans-ient Opinion? Not So Fast

Just last week we noted here that public opinion toward “tolerance” of gay rights and same-sex marriage had steadily increased over time. And let us remember that one of the arguments that critics of same-sex marriage offered was, what’s next?—Polygamy? (All of the privacy arguments for same-sex marriage would apply with equal force to polygamy.) Or something else? The trans-madness turned out to be what was next.

And of a sudden it appears some Americans are having second thoughts about same-sex marriage. The latest poll results just out from Gallup show that after two decades of steady increase in support, the line has turned down (from 71 percent approval last year). I wonder whether the public souring on transgenderism has something to do with this?