The Daily Chart: Trans-ient Opinion

As we have observed several times, public opinion toward what was once considered “deviant” behavior has tended to become more accepting (or “tolerant” if you want to use the preferred term of the left, despite its defects about which the left is oblivious), culminating with the rapid shift from opposition to acceptance of same sex marriage from the late 1990s up to the point of the Obergefell decision in 2015. The trend on that issue looks like this:

But Gallup is just out with a new poll showing that public opinion is not moving toward increased acceptance of radical transgender ideology. In fact opinion is moving away from from it. A majority now rejects the core idea of “gender fluidity”:

It may be that the spectacle of biological men competing in women’s sports is causing people to change their minds:

The ideology is even losing ground among Democrats:

This comes hard on another Gallup survey released last week showing that “Social Conservatism in U.S. Highest in About a Decade.”