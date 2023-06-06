Thought for the Day: Foucault (!!) on the Left’s Racism

You don’t often find candor and clarity about politics from the grand vizier of leftist intellectuals, Michel Foucault, but nonetheless here we are:
“In addition to the State racism that developed in the conditions I have been telling you about, a social-racism also came into being, and it did not wait for the formation of socialist States before making its appearance. Socialism was a racism from the outset, even in the nineteenth century. No matter whether it is Fourier at the beginning of the century or the anarchists at the end of it, you will always find a racist component in socialism.
“I find this very difficult to talk about. …”
—Michel Foucault, Society Must Be Defended, LECTURES AT THE COLLEGE DE FRANCE, 1975-76. Edited by Mauro Bertani and Alessandro Fontana. p. 261.
[Hat tip: Stephen Hicks.]
