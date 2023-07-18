Biden Is Barely Functioning

We’ll have to put off for the moment a discussion the Biden Administration’s deep hostility toward Israel and its elected government, along with the Democratic Party’s increasingly unconcealed anti-Semitism, because for the moment President Biden’s public availability this morning at the White House with Israel’s largely symbolic president Herzog shows Biden barely able to read cue cards on his lap:
BIDEN: *mumbling* pic.twitter.com/OF6YvAHg5l
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2023
You can change “Sleepy Joe” to “Sleepwalking Joe.”
