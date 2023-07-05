Enjoining Mr. Joe

It doesn’t quite have the ring of driving Miss Daisy, but on Independence Day a federal judge enjoined the Biden administration’s communications with social media companies. You can tell this is good news by the dyspepsia of the New York Times:

A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday restricted the Biden administration from communicating with social media platforms about broad swaths of content online, a ruling that could curtail efforts to combat false and misleading narratives about the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Woo hoo! What will we ever do without the government’s inability to suppress “misinformation.” The Times appears to have been locked in a broom closet somewhere over the past three years, or perhaps they know exactly what “misinformation” the government has suppressed.

In the ruling, Judge Terry A. Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana said that parts of the government, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, could not talk to social media companies for “the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.”

The Times goes so far as to quote Judge Doughty:

“If the allegations made by plaintiffs are true, the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history,” the judge said. “The plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits in establishing that the government has used its power to silence the opposition.”

As we’ve all been saying, the New York Times to the contrary notwithstanding. I trust readers are aware of the lawsuit:

In addition to the Missouri and Louisiana attorneys general, the case was brought by four other plaintiffs: Jayanta Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff, epidemiologists who questioned the government’s handling of the pandemic; Aaron Kheriaty, a professor dismissed by the University of California, Irvine, for refusing to have a coronavirus vaccination; Jill Hines, a director of Health Freedom Louisiana, an organization that has been accused of disinformation; and Jim Hoft, founder of Gateway Pundit, a right-wing news site. The four additional plaintiffs said social media sites removed some of their posts. Although the lawsuit named as defendants President Biden and dozens of officials in 11 government agencies, some of the instances cited took place during the Trump administration.

Anyone who was modestly aware of the news during the Trump administration understands that the deep state was fully operational for the duration of his presidency.