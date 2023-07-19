Hung Cao makes his case

Hung Cao has announced that he’s seeking the Republican nomination to contend for the Virginia Senate seat held by Tim Kaine. I only know what he says about himself in the introductory video below, which I found on Twitter via The Dirty Truth (Josh) with Josh’s note that it was one of the best political ads he’d ever seen. It reminds me of the ad that shot Joni Ernst out of the cannon and into the Senate in 2014.

Cao narrowly lost his uphill race against Jennifer Wexton to represent Virginia’s 10th Congressional District in the last cycle. The AP has background on Cao’s current announcement here. Query whether this is a winnable race. All I can say is that he had me at “America saved my life.” The site for his current race is here.