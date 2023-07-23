Jason Speaks For Me

You probably know about the controversy surrounding country singer Jason Aldean and his song “Try That In a Small Town.” I wrote about it here. Liberals attacked the song for being, among other things, “pro-lynching,” which of course is demented. But they succeeded in getting the song’s video banned by Country Music Television.

Aldean, happily, is unapologetic. On Friday night he performed a concert in Cincinnati and addressed the attacks by liberals. These two short videos (via Breitbart) overlap by about a minute and contain, together, his comments. I share his sentiments:

Jason Aldean is not backing down 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yDPWP1mNO3 — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) July 22, 2023

Jason Aldean BROUGHT THE 🔥🔥🔥 YOU CAN NOT CANCEL THIS MAN!!! pic.twitter.com/1lkrjWL6Ip — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 22, 2023



Aldean and his wife Brittany are well known and respected in Nashville, where they live. Candace Owens relates that when she and her husband moved to Nashville three years ago, knowing no one there, the first people who reached out to them and became their friends were the Aldeans. Candace doubts that Jason wants to lynch her.

Is cancel culture on the wane? It would be nice to believe so. But I think that people in academia and big business are still generally as fearful as they have ever been. The situation there is analogous to, say, East Germany in the 1970s. The liberals won’t actually kill you, they will just ruin your life and career. One thing we know for sure, however, is that there is no point in knuckling under to the mob. If they try to cancel you, do what Jason Aldean did: tell them to get stuffed.