Take these chains from my heart

Douglas Murray has thought through the subject of “reparations” (video below). He expressed his thoughts eloquently yesterday in conversation with Piers Morgan on Sky News Australia. Murray decried the “grievance competition” staking a claim to the “hurt” suffered by non-victims as a result of slavery centuries ago.

“All history has consequences and ramifications…if we were to play this fairly we would at least look at all of the countries around the world that engaged in a slave trade who are simply not interested in any form of reparations,” Murray argued.

Murray cited the persistence of slavery in Africa today and the existence of more slaves globally now than during the height of the transatlantic slave trade. That may require some fine tuning, but this is certainly true: “So some of us are simply a bit bored of hearing people ripping at closed wounds and then crying about their hurt, or presumed hurt.”

This was all over Twitter yesterday and you can see why. It is well worth a few minutes of your time.

Quotable quote: “Nobody is alive who has actually suffered the hurt and nobody is alive who did the wrong.”