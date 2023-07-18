The Daily Chart: Shocker—Biden Spending Underestimated

Several months ago Goldman Sachs estimated that the cost of the tax credits for “green” energy in Biden’s so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” would cost more than $1.2 trillion rather over the next decade than the advertised $400 billion. Last week the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget released a projection showing the cost of the IRA tax credits will go up by two-thirds:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.