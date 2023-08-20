Making Fun of—or With—Trump?

I long ago decided that the highest and best use of Twitter the X-files is posting jokes. Here’s my contribution for today, what with tropical storm Hilary and all:

To which Andy McCarthy sensibly asked:

Other great accounts worth following include Iowahawk (David Burge), Goldman Sachs Elevator, and Three Year Letterman.

But there’s a new entrant worth following: Trump History. It’s very meta. I can’t tell if it is intended to mock Trump, or mock the people who hate him. I say the latter because the artwork in the posts is really good, which makes me think the person behind Trump History is a fan who wants to troll the Never Trumpers. In other words, are these mocking Trump’s outrageous grandiosity, or the people who are offended by his outrageous grandiosity (which is partly why he does it)? Who knows, but some of these are funny as they accumulate: