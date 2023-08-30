The Newsom Shadow Campaign Emerges from the Shadows?

This Tweet X-File from Governor Brylcreem is something:

First, it highlights a scandalous fact—that California has spent $15 billion to “solve” homelessness. You’d think $15 billion would go a long way, even in high cost California, toward building shelters and treatment facilities. Instead homelessness has grown larger, as any conservative policy wonk would have predicted.

But Awesome Newsom notes, second, that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked local governments from enforcing any anti-camping ordinances, such that the massive third-world-style tent camps in California’s cities simply can’t be removed by police even if LA and San Francisco mayors want to.

I think this is a sign that he’s running for president, and is tacking slightly to the right, though his attack on the 9th Circuit is a two-edged sword, as he’ll likely attack the federal judiciary (and especially the Supreme Court) more broadly for being too “extreme” right-wing. It will be Newsom’s version of Clintonian triangulation, and it just might fool some voters. I expect Newsom’s next move will be to criticize the lack of border protection in Republican-run Texas.