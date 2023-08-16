Translate this

President Biden visited Ingeteam Inc. in Milwaukee yesterday to talk about the Hawaii wildfires he missed while sunning on the beach in Delaware over the weekend, tout the benefits of the Inflation Ignition Act, and lie about Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. Some intrepid reporter ought to write a noirish nonfiction exposé of the Biden presidency titled The Long Vacation with the subtitle And the Vacant Mind.

The White House has posted the text of Biden’s Milwaukee remarks here. How much longer can they pretend that the guy is operating on more than two cylinders?

While he was on the beach (this is how it appears in the White House text):

FEMA Administrator Griswell [Criswell] — who’s the best we ever had, I think — was on the ground this weekend. I just talked to her. She’s back in the States. I have directed her to streamline the process as quickly as possible to help register survivors for immediate federal assistance without delay. To date, FEMA has approved [provided] five tho- — 50,000 meals; seventy-five liters — thousand liters of water; 500 [5,000] beds; 10,000 blankets; and — as well as other shelter supplies for survivors displaced in — from their homes.

Here he seemed to need a hint regarding the name of the other island — rhymes with “owie”:

In the immediate aftermath, the Coast Guard and Navy supported maritime searches and rescue operations. The Army helicopters helped fire suppression and efforts on the Big Island — because there’s still some burning on the Big Island, not the one that is — not the one where you — you see on television all the time. FEMA has deployed more than 140 Urban Search and Rescue personnel as well.

In the video below Biden says something or other. When I saw this on the site formerly known as Twitter, I wondered what the heck he was saying.

New ‘Biden Word of the Day’ just dropped: “Bipartfluxanicstructure” pic.twitter.com/SAcDBRTgIZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 15, 2023

Some translation is required. This is how it comes out in the White House transcript:

Until this year, this company didn’t think it made sense to make chargers for electric vehicles in the United States. But then, when I signed the Bipartisan Infra- — Law — again, which — which Ron Johnson and his friends didn’t vote — they all voted against — that law invests $7.5 billion to build a network of thousands of electric vehicle chargers stretching across the country, including on I-94.

Jon Justice refers to Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson as our adopted Senator. Would that it were so. Biden’s remarks about Senator Johnson yesterday make for a panoply of demagogic lies. Suffice it to say that, before he went into politics, Senator Johnson actually built a Wisconsin manufacturing business (PACUR), ran equipment, made payroll, and employed Wisconsin citizens along the way. In the course of a long life on the public dole, Joe Biden has manufactured nothing but lies.