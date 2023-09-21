Extremism about Extreme Weather

We’ve periodically debunked the way the climatistas jump on every notable weather event as proof of the imminence of the climate apocalypse, but our friends at Kite & Key Media have put together this nice seven-minute summary of what’s wrong with these claims. Among other things, the video cites Steven Koonin, whose book Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters is the best overall treatment of climate change for the layperson yet published (though I do hope to get Judith Curry on a podcast for her terrific new book Climate Uncertainty and Risk after I get back to the U.S.). See my review, “Who Broke Climate Science?“, if you missed it before.)
