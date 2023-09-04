Fauci unmasked…again

We’ve had Anthony Fauci’s number for a long time. I took to calling him the fallacious Anthony Fauci during the epidemic, mostly for the alliteration. However, his fallacies served his lying and his will to power, which seem to be his leading characteristics. Asked over the weekend about the January 2023 study by Tom Jefferson et al. published by Cochrane Review pooh-poohing the efficacy of the mask regime, Fauci served up fallacy (or phallus) in wonderland.

Fauci admits that masks don’t work for the public at large but still absurdly claims masks work on an individual basis. More subterfuge. pic.twitter.com/UcjOa8flkr — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 3, 2023

The text in the tweet below exposes Fauci’s fallacy.

Today on CNN, after devastating study citations from the interviewer showing that masks don't work, Fauci responded: "but masks work on an individual level". But this is nonsense. Here's why. To do science on masks, you have a masked group and an unmasked group. You compare the… pic.twitter.com/MEsJ1RrNdJ — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) September 3, 2023

The New York Post covers the story here. The video clip below includes the entire segment.