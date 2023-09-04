Posted on September 4, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Anthony Fauci, Coronavirus

Fauci unmasked…again

We’ve had Anthony Fauci’s number for a long time. I took to calling him the fallacious Anthony Fauci during the epidemic, mostly for the alliteration. However, his fallacies served his lying and his will to power, which seem to be his leading characteristics. Asked over the weekend about the January 2023 study by Tom Jefferson et al. published by Cochrane Review pooh-poohing the efficacy of the mask regime, Fauci served up fallacy (or phallus) in wonderland.

The text in the tweet below exposes Fauci’s fallacy.

The New York Post covers the story here. The video clip below includes the entire segment.

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses