Gov. Gavin Grades Biden’s “Master Class.”

“I want a seasoned pro that knows how to get things done,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom told CNN on Monday. “I’m a little old-fashioned. I want a guy who produces results, and the results are in: It’s been a master class.” The governor was referring to 80-year-old Joe Biden, who announced his reelection bid back in April.

“There’s simply no administration in my lifetime that’s been more effective producing more substantive results,” said Newsom. The California Democrat, 55, has been around through administrations of Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. According to Newsom, Biden beats them all.

“I mean this, I couldn’t imagine three years ago that this president could accomplish so much in such a short period of time. I mean that,” said the California governor and former mayor of San Francisco. In similar style back in June, Newsom said Joe Biden delivered “a master class of results last year.” As it happens, Gov. Newsom used some of the same language for San Francisco Democrat Nancy Pelosi, 83, who recently announced that she is running for Congress again.

“Nancy Pelosi is the model of dedicated public service,” said a November 17, 2022 statement from Gov. Newsom after Pelosi stepped down from the House Democratic leadership. “Her career in Congress, and as Speaker, has been a master class in powerful, empathetic leadership, guided by her strong moral compass and unmatched political skill.” Some background may prove helpful.

Born in 1940, Nancy Pelosi is the daughter of congressman and Baltimore mayor Thomas D’Alesandro. In 1960, California Gov. Edmund G. “Pat” Brown awarded concessions for the Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley to William Newsom, Gavin’s grandfather, and John Pelosi. In 1963, John’s son Paul Pelosi married Nancy D’Alesandro.

In 1969 Paul and Nancy Pelosi moved to San Francisco, where Paul’s brother Ron was a San Francisco supervisor. Ron married William Newsom’s daughter Barbara, so Nancy Pelosi was Gavin Newsom’s aunt by marriage until the couple divorced. The pair are still tight.

In his March 12, 2020, press conference, telling 40 million Californians to stay home, Newsom said, “I want to thank Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We had a very long conversation today. Talk about meeting the moment. We are so blessed to have her leadership in California.” So it was really Pelosi leading the way in the Golden State.

On August 31, 2020, Speaker Pelosi got a wash and blow-out at a San Francisco salon that Gov. Newsom’s emergency order had shut down as non-essential. Pelosi told reporters, “the salon owes me an apology for setting me up.” Maybe that was part of Pelosi’s master class in powerful empathetic leadership.

Nancy Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987. In 2001, Rep. Pelosi wrote in the Congressional Record that “Harry Bridges was arguably the most significant labor leader of the twentieth century,” and “beloved by the workers of this nation, and recognized as one of the most important labor leaders in the world.”

As Joshua Muravchik explained in “Pelosi’s Favorite Stalinist,” Harry Bridges was a member of the central committee of the Communist Party USA, and a longtime agent of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). The most important American labor leader was George Meany, a strong anti-Communist. Nancy Pelosi should have known that. Maybe her “strong moral compass” only pointed east, but as Gavin says, masters know best.

On November 5, 2024, Nancy Pelosi will be 84 and Joe Biden will be 81. As Trump likes to say, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.