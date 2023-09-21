The Daily Chart: What’s the Matter with Liberal Arts Colleges?

I have been arguing for a while now that elite private liberal arts colleges are much more woke, leftist, and conformist than large public universities like Berkeley, Ohio State, Michigan, etc. And here’s a data set that demonstrates one way in which this is evident:
Lesson: DO NOT send you child to any of the small elite private liberal arts colleges. Cross them all off your list. Save money; send your kid to a state college instead. To study petroleum engineering.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.