The Daily Chart: What’s the Matter with Liberal Arts Colleges?

I have been arguing for a while now that elite private liberal arts colleges are much more woke, leftist, and conformist than large public universities like Berkeley, Ohio State, Michigan, etc. And here’s a data set that demonstrates one way in which this is evident:

Lesson: DO NOT send you child to any of the small elite private liberal arts colleges. Cross them all off your list. Save money; send your kid to a state college instead. To study petroleum engineering.